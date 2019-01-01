GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Earnings

GrafTech International beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.48 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $61.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 11.9% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GrafTech International's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.41 0.37 0.37 EPS Actual 0.50 0.45 0.43 0.37 Revenue Estimate 356.00M 338.16M 301.20M 307.82M Revenue Actual 363.29M 347.35M 330.75M 304.40M

