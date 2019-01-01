GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GrafTech International
GrafTech International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) was reported by GLJ Research on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.93 expecting EAF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -44.54% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GrafTech International (NYSE: EAF) was provided by GLJ Research, and GrafTech International maintained their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GrafTech International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GrafTech International was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GrafTech International (EAF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.72 to $4.93. The current price GrafTech International (EAF) is trading at is $8.89, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
