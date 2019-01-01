QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.69/9.32%
52 Wk
5.15 - 8
Mkt Cap
44.4M
Payout Ratio
36.75
Open
-
P/E
5.27
Shares
6M
Outstanding
Dividend Select 15 Corp is a mutual fund corporation based in Canada. The company invests in an actively managed portfolio of common shares of core large-capitalization Canadian companies selected from a portfolio universe of over 20 companies. The company employs an active covered call writing program to enhance the income earned from the portfolio.

Dividend Select 15 Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dividend Select 15 (DVVDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dividend Select 15 (OTCEM: DVVDF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dividend Select 15's (DVVDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dividend Select 15.

Q

What is the target price for Dividend Select 15 (DVVDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dividend Select 15

Q

Current Stock Price for Dividend Select 15 (DVVDF)?

A

The stock price for Dividend Select 15 (OTCEM: DVVDF) is $7.3584 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:28:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dividend Select 15 (DVVDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Dividend Select 15 (OTCEM:DVVDF) reporting earnings?

A

Dividend Select 15 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dividend Select 15 (DVVDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dividend Select 15.

Q

What sector and industry does Dividend Select 15 (DVVDF) operate in?

A

Dividend Select 15 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.