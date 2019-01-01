Dish TV India Ltd provides direct-to-home and teleport services as part of the Indian media conglomerate Zee Group. DishTV generates most of its revenue by selling direct-to-home subscriptions, most of which are prepaid. DishTV also sells advertising and leases and sells digital signal receiving equipment, such as set-top-boxes and dish antenna. Another source of revenue is from broadcasters paying bandwidth fees to keep content on a prime band. The company generates the vast majority of revenue in India.