Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
60.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.42
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Dish TV India Ltd provides direct-to-home and teleport services as part of the Indian media conglomerate Zee Group. DishTV generates most of its revenue by selling direct-to-home subscriptions, most of which are prepaid. DishTV also sells advertising and leases and sells digital signal receiving equipment, such as set-top-boxes and dish antenna. Another source of revenue is from broadcasters paying bandwidth fees to keep content on a prime band. The company generates the vast majority of revenue in India.

Dish TV India Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dish TV India (DTTVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dish TV India (OTCPK: DTTVY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Dish TV India's (DTTVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dish TV India.

Q

What is the target price for Dish TV India (DTTVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dish TV India

Q

Current Stock Price for Dish TV India (DTTVY)?

A

The stock price for Dish TV India (OTCPK: DTTVY) is $0.0331 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:30:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dish TV India (DTTVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dish TV India.

Q

When is Dish TV India (OTCPK:DTTVY) reporting earnings?

A

Dish TV India does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dish TV India (DTTVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dish TV India.

Q

What sector and industry does Dish TV India (DTTVY) operate in?

A

Dish TV India is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.