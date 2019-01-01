QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.1K
Div / Yield
0.26/1.98%
52 Wk
13.3 - 17.25
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
51.8
Open
-
P/E
28.34
EPS
1.85
Shares
319.5M
Outstanding
Dometic Group AB provides leisure products for recreational vehicles (RV), marine and commercial and passenger vehicles (CPV) markets. It provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of climate, Power & Control, hygiene and sanitation, and food and beverage. It serves the market with a complete range of air conditioners, refrigerators, awnings, cookers, sanitation, lighting, mobile power equipment, windows, doors, and other comfort and safety products that make life away from home more comfortable. The group is organized into four regions, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Global.

Dometic Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dometic Group (DTCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dometic Group (OTCPK: DTCGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dometic Group's (DTCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dometic Group.

Q

What is the target price for Dometic Group (DTCGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dometic Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Dometic Group (DTCGF)?

A

The stock price for Dometic Group (OTCPK: DTCGF) is $13.3 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 14:30:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dometic Group (DTCGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dometic Group.

Q

When is Dometic Group (OTCPK:DTCGF) reporting earnings?

A

Dometic Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dometic Group (DTCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dometic Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Dometic Group (DTCGF) operate in?

A

Dometic Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.