Dometic Group AB provides leisure products for recreational vehicles (RV), marine and commercial and passenger vehicles (CPV) markets. It provides branded solutions for mobile living in the areas of climate, Power & Control, hygiene and sanitation, and food and beverage. It serves the market with a complete range of air conditioners, refrigerators, awnings, cookers, sanitation, lighting, mobile power equipment, windows, doors, and other comfort and safety products that make life away from home more comfortable. The group is organized into four regions, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Global.