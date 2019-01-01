Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) was reported by Jefferies on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting DSX to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.06% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Diana Shipping (NYSE: DSX) was provided by Jefferies, and Diana Shipping maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Diana Shipping, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Diana Shipping was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Diana Shipping (DSX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $4.50 to $5.00. The current price Diana Shipping (DSX) is trading at is $6.42, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
