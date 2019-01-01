Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.26.
Revenue was up $24.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 15.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Diana Shipping's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.13
|0.01
|-0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.16
|0.02
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|60.37M
|50.41M
|43.35M
|37.91M
|Revenue Actual
|68.84M
|57.28M
|47.02M
|41.05M
Earnings History
