Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $24.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 15.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diana Shipping's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.13 0.01 -0.06 EPS Actual 0.30 0.16 0.02 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 60.37M 50.41M 43.35M 37.91M Revenue Actual 68.84M 57.28M 47.02M 41.05M

