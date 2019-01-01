ñol

Diana Shipping
(NYSE:DSX)
6.415
0.165[2.64%]
At close: May 27
6.45
0.0350[0.55%]
After Hours: 7:47PM EDT
Day High/Low6.08 - 6.46
52 Week High/Low3.31 - 6.49
Open / Close6.23 / 6.42
Float / Outstanding54.2M / 86.1M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.1M
Mkt Cap552.6M
P/E6.76
50d Avg. Price5.19
Div / Yield1/15.58%
Payout Ratio31.58
EPS0.32
Total Float54.2M

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Diana Shipping reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 24

EPS

$0.310

Quarterly Revenue

$65.9M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$65.9M

Earnings Recap

 

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Diana Shipping beat estimated earnings by 19.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.31 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $24.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 15.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Diana Shipping's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.21 0.13 0.01 -0.06
EPS Actual 0.30 0.16 0.02 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 60.37M 50.41M 43.35M 37.91M
Revenue Actual 68.84M 57.28M 47.02M 41.05M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Diana Shipping using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Diana Shipping Questions & Answers

Q
When is Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) reporting earnings?
A

Diana Shipping (DSX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 24, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.26, which missed the estimate of $-0.25.

Q
What were Diana Shipping’s (NYSE:DSX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $37.8M, which beat the estimate of $35.9M.

