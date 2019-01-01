QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.09 - 0.1
Vol / Avg.
177.2K/748.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.89
Mkt Cap
12.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.1
P/E
0.37
EPS
-0.02
Shares
125.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
DSG Global Inc is a technology company that provides designing, manufacturing, and marketing of fleet management solutions for the golf industry, commercial, government, and military applications. The principal activities are sale and rental of GPS tracking devices and interfaces for golf vehicles and support activities. Its products developed by the company can be sold and installed in golf facilities and also for commercial applications. The products include TAG Golf which can be used to monitor the pace of play, security, geo-fencing, TAG Turf which is used for fleet management and security capabilities. Other products include TAG commercial and TAG military and government.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DSG Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DSG Global (DSGT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DSG Global (OTCQB: DSGT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DSG Global's (DSGT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DSG Global.

Q

What is the target price for DSG Global (DSGT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DSG Global

Q

Current Stock Price for DSG Global (DSGT)?

A

The stock price for DSG Global (OTCQB: DSGT) is $0.099 last updated Today at 7:38:13 PM.

Q

Does DSG Global (DSGT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DSG Global.

Q

When is DSG Global (OTCQB:DSGT) reporting earnings?

A

DSG Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DSG Global (DSGT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DSG Global.

Q

What sector and industry does DSG Global (DSGT) operate in?

A

DSG Global is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.