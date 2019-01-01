DSG Global Inc is a technology company that provides designing, manufacturing, and marketing of fleet management solutions for the golf industry, commercial, government, and military applications. The principal activities are sale and rental of GPS tracking devices and interfaces for golf vehicles and support activities. Its products developed by the company can be sold and installed in golf facilities and also for commercial applications. The products include TAG Golf which can be used to monitor the pace of play, security, geo-fencing, TAG Turf which is used for fleet management and security capabilities. Other products include TAG commercial and TAG military and government.