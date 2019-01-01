Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 24
EPS
$1.930
Quarterly Revenue
$2.4B
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$2.4B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Darden Restaurants using advanced sorting and filters.
Darden Restaurants Questions & Answers
When is Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) reporting earnings?
Darden Restaurants (DRI) is scheduled to report earnings on June 23, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 24, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)?
The Actual EPS was $1.18, which beat the estimate of $1.15.
What were Darden Restaurants’s (NYSE:DRI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.9B, which beat the estimate of $1.9B.
