Dow (NYSE:DOW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Dow (NYSE:DOW) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dow beat estimated earnings by 14.15%, reporting an EPS of $2.34 versus an estimate of $2.05.

Revenue was up $3.38 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dow's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.05 2.55 2.30 1.14 EPS Actual 2.15 2.75 2.72 1.36 Revenue Estimate 14.31B 14.25B 13.02B 11.09B Revenue Actual 14.36B 14.84B 13.88B 11.88B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.