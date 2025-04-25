April 25, 2025 7:21 AM 1 min read

This Lowe's Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Fermium Research analyst Frank Mitsch upgraded the rating for Dow Inc. DOW from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $35. Dow shares closed at $29.76 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas upgraded Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW from Sector Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $266. Lowe’s shares closed at $222.05 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst James Hardiman upgraded the rating for Hasbro, Inc. HAS from Neutral to Buy and announced a $72 price target. Hasbro shares closed at $60.37 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Bradley Thomas upgraded the rating for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM from Sector Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $181. Williams-Sonoma shares closed at $151.40 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Faham Baig upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. PM from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $130 to $170. Philip Morris shares closed at $170.07 on Thursday.  See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying LOW stock? Here’s what analysts think:

