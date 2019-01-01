Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd is a Chinese company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of energy generation equipment. The company specialized in power equipment manufacturing and worldwide power projects contracting for thermal, hydro, nuclear, wind, gas turbine and combined cycle power plant. Major products and services delivered or provided by each of the five reporting segments are Clean and efficient energy equipment, Renewable energy equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern manufacturing services and Emerging growth industry. The company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets. Majority of the firm's revenue gets generated through Clean and efficient energy equipment.