Dongfang Electric Corp Ltd is a Chinese company engaged in the manufacture and distribution of energy generation equipment. The company specialized in power equipment manufacturing and worldwide power projects contracting for thermal, hydro, nuclear, wind, gas turbine and combined cycle power plant. Major products and services delivered or provided by each of the five reporting segments are Clean and efficient energy equipment, Renewable energy equipment, Engineering and Trade, Modern manufacturing services and Emerging growth industry. The company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets. Majority of the firm's revenue gets generated through Clean and efficient energy equipment.

Dongfang Electric Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dongfang Electric Corp (DNGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dongfang Electric Corp (OTCPK: DNGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dongfang Electric Corp's (DNGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Dongfang Electric Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Dongfang Electric Corp (DNGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Dongfang Electric Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Dongfang Electric Corp (DNGFF)?

A

The stock price for Dongfang Electric Corp (OTCPK: DNGFF) is $1.735 last updated Fri Dec 03 2021 20:57:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Dongfang Electric Corp (DNGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dongfang Electric Corp.

Q

When is Dongfang Electric Corp (OTCPK:DNGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Dongfang Electric Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Dongfang Electric Corp (DNGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dongfang Electric Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Dongfang Electric Corp (DNGFF) operate in?

A

Dongfang Electric Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.