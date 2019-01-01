QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
DND Technologies Inc is in the beverage business. The company produces an infused beverage product that helps promote calmness and wellness and helps alleviate anxiety.

DND Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DND Technologies (DNDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DND Technologies (OTCPK: DNDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DND Technologies's (DNDT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DND Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for DND Technologies (DNDT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DND Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for DND Technologies (DNDT)?

A

The stock price for DND Technologies (OTCPK: DNDT) is $0.032 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:30:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does DND Technologies (DNDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DND Technologies.

Q

When is DND Technologies (OTCPK:DNDT) reporting earnings?

A

DND Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DND Technologies (DNDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DND Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does DND Technologies (DNDT) operate in?

A

DND Technologies is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.