Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings
The latest price target for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA) was reported by B of A Securities on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting DNA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -6.19% downside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE: DNA) was provided by B of A Securities, and Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $6.00 to $3.00. The current price Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) is trading at is $3.20, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
