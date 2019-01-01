Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.380
Quarterly Revenue
$168.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$168.4M
Earnings History
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) reporting earnings?
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (DNA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.07, which missed the estimate of $-0.03.
What were Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings’s (NYSE:DNA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $77.6M, which beat the estimate of $45.8M.
