Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Duluth Holdings
The latest price target for Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) was reported by Baird on June 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting DLTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ: DLTH) was provided by Baird, and Duluth Holdings maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Duluth Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Duluth Holdings was filed on June 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Duluth Holdings (DLTH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $18.00. The current price Duluth Holdings (DLTH) is trading at is $11.07, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
