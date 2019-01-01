Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Jun 2
EPS Estimate
$0.470
Quarterly Revenue Estimate
$268.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
$270.8M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Duluth Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Duluth Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) reporting earnings?
Duluth Holdings (DLTH) is scheduled to report earnings on June 2, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 10, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.06.
What were Duluth Holdings’s (NASDAQ:DLTH) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $83.7M, which beat the estimate of $82.9M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.