These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Dick's Sporting Goods After Q1 Results

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter 2025 results on Wednesday.

The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $3.37, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $4.34. Quarterly sales of $3.17 billion (+5.2% year over year) missed the Street view of $3.59 billion.

"Earlier this month, we announced our plans to acquire Foot Locker, a move that represents a truly exciting and transformational moment for Dick's. For many years we've admired Foot Locker's brand and the powerful community they've built in sneaker culture. By bringing our two great brands together, we see the opportunity to create a global leader in the sports retail industry by serving a broader set of athletes," said Ed Stack, executive chairman of Dick's Sporting Goods.

The company maintained its FY2025 sales forecast of $13.60 billion to $13.90 billion, compared with the analyst expectations of $13.86 billion.

It reaffirmed the FY2025 GAAP EPS outlook of $13.80 to $14.40, which includes the expected impact from all tariffs currently in effect.

Dick's shares gained 1.2% to trade at $179.24 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Dick's following earnings announcement.

DA Davidson analyst Michael Baker maintained Dick’s Sporting Goods with a Buy and lowered the price target from $273 to $230.

JP Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers maintained the stock with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $224 to $195.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained the stock with an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $217 to $232.

UBS analyst Michael Lasser maintained Dick’s Sporting Goods with a Buy and lowered the price target from $260 to $225.

