DHT Holdings
(NYSE:DHT)
5.86
-0.28[-4.56%]
At close: Jun 8
5.87
0.0100[0.17%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low5.78 - 6.11
52 Week High/Low4.55 - 7.19
Open / Close6.1 / 5.87
Float / Outstanding113.4M / 166.8M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap977.4M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.85
Div / Yield0.08/1.30%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.1
Total Float113.4M

DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for DHT Holdings

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

DHT Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for DHT Holdings (DHT)?
A

The latest price target for DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting DHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for DHT Holdings (DHT)?
A

The latest analyst rating for DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and DHT Holdings upgraded their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for DHT Holdings (DHT)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DHT Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DHT Holdings was filed on August 11, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 11, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating DHT Holdings (DHT) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DHT Holdings (DHT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $7.50 to $8.00. The current price DHT Holdings (DHT) is trading at is $5.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

