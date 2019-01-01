DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DHT Holdings
DHT Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting DHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.52% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and DHT Holdings upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DHT Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DHT Holdings was filed on August 11, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 11, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DHT Holdings (DHT) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $7.50 to $8.00. The current price DHT Holdings (DHT) is trading at is $5.86, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
