DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$38.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$76.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of DHT Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
DHT Holdings Questions & Answers
When is DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) reporting earnings?
DHT Holdings (DHT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.03.
What were DHT Holdings’s (NYSE:DHT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $59.6M, which missed the estimate of $65.6M.
