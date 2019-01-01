Danaher (NYSE:DHR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Danaher beat estimated earnings by 3.76%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.66.
Revenue was up $830.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 4.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Danaher's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.51
|2.15
|2.05
|1.75
|EPS Actual
|2.69
|2.39
|2.46
|2.52
|Revenue Estimate
|7.92B
|7.00B
|6.72B
|6.26B
|Revenue Actual
|8.15B
|7.23B
|7.22B
|6.86B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Danaher using advanced sorting and filters.
Danaher Questions & Answers
Danaher (DHR) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.97.
The Actual Revenue was $4.5B, which beat the estimate of $4.5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.