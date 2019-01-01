Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Diversified Healthcare
Diversified Healthcare Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting DHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 160.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Diversified Healthcare maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Diversified Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Diversified Healthcare was filed on December 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 30, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Diversified Healthcare (DHC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $6.00. The current price Diversified Healthcare (DHC) is trading at is $2.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
