Diversified Healthcare
(NASDAQ:DHC)
2.30
0.02[0.88%]
At close: May 27
2.30
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low2.28 - 2.37
52 Week High/Low2.02 - 4.34
Open / Close2.29 / 2.3
Float / Outstanding152.3M / 239M
Vol / Avg.732.3K / 1.6M
Mkt Cap549.7M
P/E1.14
50d Avg. Price2.56
Div / Yield0.04/1.74%
Payout Ratio1.98
EPS1.01
Total Float152.3M

Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Equal-Weight

Highest Price Target1

$6.00

Lowest Price Target1

$6.00

Consensus Price Target1

$6.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
10000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • B. Riley Securities

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Diversified Healthcare

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Diversified Healthcare Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Diversified Healthcare (DHC)?
A

The latest price target for Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on December 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting DHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 160.87% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Diversified Healthcare (DHC)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ: DHC) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Diversified Healthcare maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Diversified Healthcare (DHC)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Diversified Healthcare, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Diversified Healthcare was filed on December 30, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 30, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Diversified Healthcare (DHC) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Diversified Healthcare (DHC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $6.00. The current price Diversified Healthcare (DHC) is trading at is $2.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

