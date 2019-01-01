Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
$-0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$310.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$310.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Diversified Healthcare using advanced sorting and filters.
Diversified Healthcare Questions & Answers
When is Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC) reporting earnings?
Diversified Healthcare (DHC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Diversified Healthcare (NASDAQ:DHC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.15.
What were Diversified Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:DHC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $265M, which beat the estimate of $260.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.