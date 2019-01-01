Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 20
EPS
$-0.130
Quarterly Revenue
$10.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$10.3M
Earnings History
Digital Ally Questions & Answers
When is Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) reporting earnings?
Digital Ally (DGLY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 20, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.39, which missed the estimate of $-0.23.
What were Digital Ally’s (NASDAQ:DGLY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $3.5M, which missed the estimate of $5.3M.
