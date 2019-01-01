Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Digital Ally
The latest price target for Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) was reported by EF Hutton on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting DGLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 179.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) was provided by EF Hutton, and Digital Ally initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Digital Ally, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Digital Ally was filed on January 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Digital Ally (DGLY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.50. The current price Digital Ally (DGLY) is trading at is $0.89, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
