Top 3 Tech Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the information technology sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Clearone Inc CLRO

On June 2, ClearOne announced it authorized a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.35.

RSI Value: 17.9

17.9 CLRO Price Action: Shares of Clearone gained 1.6% to close at $5.80 on Thursday.

Cloudastructure Inc CSAI

On May 15, Cloudastructure reported $738.00 thousand in sales for the first quarter. “Cloudastructure began 2025 with substantial momentum,” said James McCormick, Chief Executive Officer of Cloudastructure. “Revenue for the quarter more than tripled year-over-year, we turned the corner on gross profit, and we secured the largest contract in our Company’s history. The demand for real time crime deterrence has never been stronger—and we are leading the charge.” The company's stock fell around 40% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.91.

RSI Value: 26.6

26.6 CSAI Price Action: Shares of Cloudastructure closed at $2.00 on Thursday.

Digital Ally Inc DGLY

On May 21, Digital Ally reported a year-over-year decrease in first-quarter sales results. “Our first quarter financial results, which included substantial non-operating gains and losses, clearly reflect the operating leverage inherent in our business model that has resulted from substantial decreases in overhead expenses, reduced headcount, and the focus on our subscription based sales model for our video solutions segment and the successful restructuring of our law enforcement products sales organization,” stated Stanton E. Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Ally, Inc. The company's stock fell around 29% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.93.

RSI Value: 25.9

25.9 DGLY Ltd Price Action: Shares of Digital Ally fell 3.2% to close at $2.84 on Thursday.

