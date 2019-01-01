QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc offers an AI-based touchless security screening. Its touchless security screening systems use artificial intelligence software, cloud services, and advanced sensors to reliably detect dangerous weapons while ignoring harmless items like cell phones, laptops, and keys. The firm operates in a single segment that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells security screening products and specific services. Its products are used in different industries such as casinos, industrial workplaces, schools, and ticketed venues.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Evolv Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evolv Technologies (EVLVW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ: EVLVW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Evolv Technologies's (EVLVW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Evolv Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Evolv Technologies (EVLVW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Evolv Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Evolv Technologies (EVLVW)?

A

The stock price for Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ: EVLVW) is $0.45 last updated Today at 2:30:01 PM.

Q

Does Evolv Technologies (EVLVW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Evolv Technologies.

Q

When is Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLVW) reporting earnings?

A

Evolv Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Evolv Technologies (EVLVW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evolv Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Evolv Technologies (EVLVW) operate in?

A

Evolv Technologies is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.