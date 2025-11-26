Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Deere Shares Fall After Q4 Results

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday.

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.61% to 47,399.75 while the NASDAQ rose 0.55% to 23,151.20. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.51% to 6,800.09.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Utilities shares jumped by 0.9% on Wednesday.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services stocks fell by 0.3%.

Top Headline

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after the agricultural equipment giant posted fourth-quarter results and issued a worse-than-expected fiscal 2026 outlook.

The heavy machinery maker reported earnings per share of $3.93, beating the consensus of $3.88. It reported an 11% year-over-year (Y/Y) increase in quarterly sales to $12.39 billion, beating the consensus of $9.85 billion.

Deere expects fiscal 2026 net income of $4.0 billion to $4.75 billion, implying a year-over-year decline of 20% to 5.5%, and projects operating cash flow of $4.0 billion to $5.0 billion.

Equities Trading UP



Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares shot up 66% to $0.8100.

Shares of Amber International Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AMBR) got a boost, surging 60% to $2.52 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results and a $50 million buyback.

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) shares were also up, gaining 47% to $2.59.

Equities Trading DOWN

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GORV) shares dropped 31% to $0.5284.

Shares of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) were down 24% to $0.1415. MingZhu Logistics recently announced an $8 million registered direct offering.

Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) was down, falling 22% to $1.2965.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1% to $57.99 while gold traded up 1.1% at $4,186.70.

Silver traded up 3.3% to $52.635 on Wednesday, while copper rose 1.7% to $5.1765.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.9%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.9%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.8%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 0.7% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.7% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei gaining 1.85%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gaining 0.13%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.15% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 1.21%.

Economics

U.S. durable goods orders increased 0.5% month-over-month in September compared to a revised 3.0% gain in August.

U.S. initial jobless claims declined by 6,000 from the previous week to 216,000 in the week ending Nov. 22.

