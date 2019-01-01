ñol

Digi International
(NASDAQ:DGII)
22.53
0.57[2.60%]
At close: May 27
22.53
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low21.99 - 22.57
52 Week High/Low18.54 - 25.63
Open / Close22.13 / 22.53
Float / Outstanding29.8M / 35.1M
Vol / Avg.122.4K / 152.8K
Mkt Cap790.5M
P/E66.26
50d Avg. Price20.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float29.8M

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Digi International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 4

EPS

$0.410

Quarterly Revenue

$94.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$94.7M

Earnings Recap

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Digi International beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.32.

Revenue was up $17.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 6.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Digi International's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.29 0.08
EPS Actual 0.36 0.25 0.25 0.27
Revenue Estimate 82.95M 77.20M 77.16M 74.01M
Revenue Actual 84.26M 79.11M 79.08M 77.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Digi International using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Digi International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) reporting earnings?
A

Digi International (DGII) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Q
What were Digi International’s (NASDAQ:DGII) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $45.7M, which beat the estimate of $45.7M.

