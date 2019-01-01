Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Digi International
Digi International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) was reported by Stephens & Co. on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $36.00 expecting DGII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.76% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Digi International initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Digi International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Digi International was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Digi International (DGII) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $36.00. The current price Digi International (DGII) is trading at is $24.53, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
