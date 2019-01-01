Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) was reported by RBC Capital on May 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $17.00 expecting DFH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -3.30% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) was provided by RBC Capital, and Dream Finders Homes maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Dream Finders Homes, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Dream Finders Homes was filed on May 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Dream Finders Homes (DFH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $18.00 to $17.00. The current price Dream Finders Homes (DFH) is trading at is $17.58, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
