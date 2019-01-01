Denbury (NYSE:DEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Denbury
Denbury Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Denbury (NYSE: DEN) was reported by Citigroup on May 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $83.00 expecting DEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.95% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Denbury (NYSE: DEN) was provided by Citigroup, and Denbury initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Denbury, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Denbury was filed on May 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Denbury (DEN) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $83.00. The current price Denbury (DEN) is trading at is $75.49, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
