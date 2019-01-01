QQQ
Denka Co Ltd manufactures and sells chemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The elastomers and performance plastics segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells rubber products used by the automotive industry and plastics used to manufacture electronics including televisions. The infrastructure and social solutions segment sells cement and fertilizer to the construction and building industries. The electronics and innovative products segment sells film, and resins used by the electronics industry. The life science and environment products segment sells housing materials including rain gutters, plastic food packaging materials, and industrial materials including electrical tape.


Denka Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Denka Co (DENKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Denka Co (OTCPK: DENKF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Denka Co's (DENKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Denka Co.

Q

What is the target price for Denka Co (DENKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Denka Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Denka Co (DENKF)?

A

The stock price for Denka Co (OTCPK: DENKF) is $30.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:18:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Denka Co (DENKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Denka Co.

Q

When is Denka Co (OTCPK:DENKF) reporting earnings?

A

Denka Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Denka Co (DENKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Denka Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Denka Co (DENKF) operate in?

A

Denka Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.