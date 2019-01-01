Denka Co Ltd manufactures and sells chemicals, plastics, and chemical-based products. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The elastomers and performance plastics segment, which generates more revenue than any other segment, sells rubber products used by the automotive industry and plastics used to manufacture electronics including televisions. The infrastructure and social solutions segment sells cement and fertilizer to the construction and building industries. The electronics and innovative products segment sells film, and resins used by the electronics industry. The life science and environment products segment sells housing materials including rain gutters, plastic food packaging materials, and industrial materials including electrical tape.