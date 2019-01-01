Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Easterly Government Props
Easterly Government Props Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) was reported by Raymond James on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting DEA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) was provided by Raymond James, and Easterly Government Props downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Easterly Government Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Easterly Government Props was filed on January 10, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 10, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Easterly Government Props (DEA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Easterly Government Props (DEA) is trading at is $19.72, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
