DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours Questions & Answers
The latest price target for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) was reported by Barclays on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $78.00 expecting DD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.95% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) was provided by Barclays, and DuPont de Nemours maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of DuPont de Nemours, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for DuPont de Nemours was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest DuPont de Nemours (DD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $88.00 to $78.00. The current price DuPont de Nemours (DD) is trading at is $68.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
