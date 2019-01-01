Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) was reported by Barclays on February 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting DCPH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -47.64% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) was provided by Barclays, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals was filed on February 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $11.00 to $6.00. The current price Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) is trading at is $11.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
