Range
29.6 - 30.35
Vol / Avg.
166.6K/554.8K
Div / Yield
1.56/5.25%
52 Wk
19.57 - 33.85
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
98.11
Open
30.13
P/E
18.7
EPS
1.44
Shares
208.4M
Outstanding
DCP Midstream is primarily a gathering and processor partnership with major asset bases in the Permian, Scoop/Stack, Eagle Ford, and DJ Basin. It also has investments in the Sand Hills natural gas liquids pipeline as well as the Gulf Coast Express gas pipeline, which both serve the growing Permian basin. Its general partner is a joint venture between Phillips 66 and Enbridge.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7901.440 0.6500
REV4.450B3.477B-973.000M

DCP Midstream Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DCP Midstream (DCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DCP Midstream's (DCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DCP Midstream.

Q

What is the target price for DCP Midstream (DCP) stock?

A

The latest price target for DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) was reported by Raymond James on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting DCP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.58% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DCP Midstream (DCP)?

A

The stock price for DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) is $30.17 last updated Today at 6:18:18 PM.

Q

Does DCP Midstream (DCP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 3, 2022.

Q

When is DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) reporting earnings?

A

DCP Midstream’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is DCP Midstream (DCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DCP Midstream.

Q

What sector and industry does DCP Midstream (DCP) operate in?

A

DCP Midstream is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.