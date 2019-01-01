QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
DCM Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese holding company engaged in managing its subsidiaries that sell home improvement appliances and products. The company operates across Japan through its holdings. The majority of its stores are located on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and the central region of Chubu. The segments of the company include DCM Homac, DCM Sanwa, DCM Kahma, and DCM Daiki, which are all various regional home center brands. Some of DCM's products include gardening products, home improvement products, home leisure products, pet products, housekeeping products, home electronic products, home furnishing products, and lighting and electronics.

DCM Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DCM Hldgs (DCMJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DCM Hldgs (OTCPK: DCMJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DCM Hldgs's (DCMJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DCM Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for DCM Hldgs (DCMJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DCM Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for DCM Hldgs (DCMJF)?

A

The stock price for DCM Hldgs (OTCPK: DCMJF) is $

Q

Does DCM Hldgs (DCMJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DCM Hldgs.

Q

When is DCM Hldgs (OTCPK:DCMJF) reporting earnings?

A

DCM Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DCM Hldgs (DCMJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DCM Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does DCM Hldgs (DCMJF) operate in?

A

DCM Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.