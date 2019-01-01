DCM Holdings Co Ltd is a Japanese holding company engaged in managing its subsidiaries that sell home improvement appliances and products. The company operates across Japan through its holdings. The majority of its stores are located on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and the central region of Chubu. The segments of the company include DCM Homac, DCM Sanwa, DCM Kahma, and DCM Daiki, which are all various regional home center brands. Some of DCM's products include gardening products, home improvement products, home leisure products, pet products, housekeeping products, home electronic products, home furnishing products, and lighting and electronics.