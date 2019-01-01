Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dropbox beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $50.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dropbox's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.35 0.33 0.30 EPS Actual 0.41 0.37 0.40 0.35 Revenue Estimate 558.16M 544.39M 524.06M 505.18M Revenue Actual 565.50M 550.20M 530.60M 511.60M

