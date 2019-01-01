Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dropbox beat estimated earnings by 2.7%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $50.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dropbox's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.35
|0.33
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.37
|0.40
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|558.16M
|544.39M
|524.06M
|505.18M
|Revenue Actual
|565.50M
|550.20M
|530.60M
|511.60M
Dropbox Questions & Answers
Dropbox (DBX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
The Actual Revenue was $316.3M, which beat the estimate of $309.3M.
