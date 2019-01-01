Youdao (NYSE:DAO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 04:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Youdao beat estimated earnings by 52.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.19.

Revenue was down $15.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.7% increase in the share price the next day.

