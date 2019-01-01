Youdao (NYSE:DAO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Youdao
Youdao Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Youdao (NYSE: DAO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $15.00 expecting DAO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 213.15% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Youdao (NYSE: DAO) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Youdao upgraded their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Youdao, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Youdao was filed on March 7, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 7, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Youdao (DAO) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $13.00 to $15.00. The current price Youdao (DAO) is trading at is $4.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
