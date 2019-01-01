QQQ
Range
0.55 - 0.59
Vol / Avg.
115.8K/96.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.1 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
930.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.57
P/E
-
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
Core Lithium Ltd is a lithium exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration of lithium, copper deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. Its projects include Finniss Lithium Project, and copper, zinc, and lead projects.

Core Lithium Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Core Lithium (CXOXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Core Lithium (OTCPK: CXOXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Core Lithium's (CXOXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Core Lithium.

Q

What is the target price for Core Lithium (CXOXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Core Lithium

Q

Current Stock Price for Core Lithium (CXOXF)?

A

The stock price for Core Lithium (OTCPK: CXOXF) is $0.5494 last updated Today at 5:07:11 PM.

Q

Does Core Lithium (CXOXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Core Lithium.

Q

When is Core Lithium (OTCPK:CXOXF) reporting earnings?

A

Core Lithium does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Core Lithium (CXOXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Core Lithium.

Q

What sector and industry does Core Lithium (CXOXF) operate in?

A

Core Lithium is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.