Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) stock gained on Wednesday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 results.

Sprinklr provides software as a service (SaaS) customer experience management platform.

The quarterly sales of $219.068 million, up 9% year-over-year, beat the analyst consensus estimate of $209.196 million.

The quarterly adjusted EPS of 12 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 9 cents.

Metrics

Subscription revenue increased 5.0% Y/Y to $190.3 million.

RPO or remaining performance obligations declined 5% and cRPO or current RPO rose 3%.

Adjusted operating income rose to $33.5 million from $23.0 million a year ago, with a margin of 15% versus 11% in the prior-year quarter.

As of October 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities stood at $480.3 million.

It generated free cash flow of $15.5 million for the quarter, and operating cash flow of $20 million.

Sprinklr CEO Rory Read stated that the improving quality of customer engagements encourages the team to finish the year with the momentum needed to build a strong foundation for fiscal 2027, even as more work remains.

Outlook

Sprinklr expects fiscal 2026 revenue of $853.00 million-$854.00 million (up from prior forecast of $837.00 million-$839.00 million) vs. the consensus estimate of $837.51 million.

The company projects subscription revenue of $754 million-$755 million (up from previous guidance of $746 million and $748 million).

The company raised its adjusted EPS to 43 cents-44 cents (up from prior forecast of 42 cents-43 cents) versus the 43 cents consensus estimate.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees revenue of $216.500 million-$217.500 million vs. the analyst estimate $210.496 million.

It expects a quarterly adjusted EPS of 9 cents-10 cents (vs. street view of 9 cents).

The company projects subscription revenue of $191 million-$192 million.

CXM Price Action: Sprinklr shares were up 5.44% at $7.95 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock