Why American Eagle Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results.

American Eagle reported third-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.32 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, beating estimates of 44 cents per share.

American Eagle shares jumped 14.8% to $23.90 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Powell Max Ltd (NASDAQ:PMAX) gained 70% to $3.86 in pre-market trading. Powell Max Ltd. filed a Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting that Po Man Stella Leung, the controlling shareholder of the company, sold all issued shares of Bliss On Limited to ECF Limited on Oct. 30.

(NASDAQ:MRVL) gained 9.8% to $102.00 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results. Sprinklr Inc (NYSE:CXM) shares jumped 7.2% to $8.08 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LVLU) tumbled 58.3% to $2.16 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:LVLU) tumbled 58.3% to $2.16 in pre-market trading. ScanTech AI Systems Inc (NASDAQ:STAI) declined 35.8% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced receipt of Staff Delisting Determination from Nasdaq.

(NASDAQ:STAI) declined 35.8% to $0.24 in pre-market trading after the company announced receipt of Staff Delisting Determination from Nasdaq. Acadia Healthcare Company In c (NASDAQ:ACHC) fell 22.7% to $12.74 in pre-market trading after the company cut full-year 2025 guidance, updating its professional and general liability reserves due to larger expenses associated primarily with patient-related litigation.

c (NASDAQ:ACHC) fell 22.7% to $12.74 in pre-market trading after the company cut full-year 2025 guidance, updating its professional and general liability reserves due to larger expenses associated primarily with patient-related litigation. Aethlon Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AEMD) dipped 21.4% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:AEMD) dipped 21.4% to $3.80 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Tuesday. FIEE Inc (NASDAQ:FIEE) shares dipped 21.1% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired Houren-Geiju Kabushikikaisha.

(NASDAQ:FIEE) shares dipped 21.1% to $1.94 in pre-market trading after the company announced it acquired Houren-Geiju Kabushikikaisha. Polyrizon Ltd (NASDAQ:PLRZ) fell 19.8% to $5.89 in pre-market trading. Polyrizon shares jumped 132% on Tuesday after the company announced it completed a manufacturing upscaling milestone for its proprietary nasal-spray product platform.

(NASDAQ:PLRZ) fell 19.8% to $5.89 in pre-market trading. Polyrizon shares jumped 132% on Tuesday after the company announced it completed a manufacturing upscaling milestone for its proprietary nasal-spray product platform. Alps Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALPS) fell 15.2% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after dipping 13% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:ALPS) fell 15.2% to $1.06 in pre-market trading after dipping 13% on Tuesday. Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) fell 11.8% to $83.50 in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results.

(NYSE:PSTG) fell 11.8% to $83.50 in pre-market trading after posting quarterly results. Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) dipped 8% to $39.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates.

(NASDAQ:GTLB) dipped 8% to $39.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance with its midpoint below estimates. Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) fell 7.1% to $28.05 in pre-market trading. Box posted in-line earnings for the third quarter, but issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance below the analyst estimate.

