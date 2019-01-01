QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Cardxx Inc is currently a development stage company, previously it was engaged in the business of manufacturing and licensing secure and intelligent smart cards and other portable devices using a process that contains an integrated circuit within a plastic card.

Cardxx Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cardxx (CXCQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cardxx (OTCEM: CXCQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cardxx's (CXCQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cardxx.

Q

What is the target price for Cardxx (CXCQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cardxx

Q

Current Stock Price for Cardxx (CXCQ)?

A

The stock price for Cardxx (OTCEM: CXCQ) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 14:31:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cardxx (CXCQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cardxx.

Q

When is Cardxx (OTCEM:CXCQ) reporting earnings?

A

Cardxx does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cardxx (CXCQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cardxx.

Q

What sector and industry does Cardxx (CXCQ) operate in?

A

Cardxx is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.