CurrencyWorks Inc is positioned for the long term as an enterprise platform for building blockchain economies for established brands. It provides a platform for the design and creation of crypto economies that solve real-world problems with established organizations. The company provides operational insights intended to benefit and grow its customer's businesses through the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Its platform is compliance-driven and combines rigorous strategic planning, capital structuring, technical integration and token economics model development, designed to allow its clients to create sustainable economies.