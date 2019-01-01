QQQ
Range
0.18 - 0.19
Vol / Avg.
34.5K/295.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 3.7
Mkt Cap
12.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.19
P/E
-
EPS
0.06
Shares
71.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 31, 2021, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 26, 2021, 4:50PM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 2:55PM
Benzinga - Mar 31, 2021, 8:34AM
CurrencyWorks Inc is positioned for the long term as an enterprise platform for building blockchain economies for established brands. It provides a platform for the design and creation of crypto economies that solve real-world problems with established organizations. The company provides operational insights intended to benefit and grow its customer's businesses through the use of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Its platform is compliance-driven and combines rigorous strategic planning, capital structuring, technical integration and token economics model development, designed to allow its clients to create sustainable economies.

CurrencyWorks Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CurrencyWorks (CWRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CurrencyWorks (OTCQB: CWRK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CurrencyWorks's (CWRK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CurrencyWorks.

Q

What is the target price for CurrencyWorks (CWRK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CurrencyWorks

Q

Current Stock Price for CurrencyWorks (CWRK)?

A

The stock price for CurrencyWorks (OTCQB: CWRK) is $0.1759 last updated Today at 5:03:19 PM.

Q

Does CurrencyWorks (CWRK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CurrencyWorks.

Q

When is CurrencyWorks (OTCQB:CWRK) reporting earnings?

A

CurrencyWorks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CurrencyWorks (CWRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CurrencyWorks.

Q

What sector and industry does CurrencyWorks (CWRK) operate in?

A

CurrencyWorks is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.