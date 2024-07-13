Office Delinquencies Rise As Working From Home and Higher Rates Factor In

The delinquency rate for U.S. office loans rose in June as vacancies grew due to the post-pandemic work-from-home trend and persistently high interest rates, according to a report from Fitch Ratings.
The rate of delinquencies, or late payments, on loans behind commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) rose to 2.45% in June from 2.42% in May, according to the report released on Friday. The volume of 30-day delinquencies increased to $1.92 billion from $1.86 billion over the same period.
The volume of 30-day delinquencies increased to $1.92 billion in June from $1.86 billion in May, increasing the 30-day delinquency rate to 0.35% in June from 0.34% in May. Office loans represented the largest share, accounting for 55% of 30-day delinquencies and totaling $1.05 billion, the report said.
The volume of loans that are at least 60 days delinquent reached $1.35 billion in June, up from $1.32 billion in May. Office loans accounted for $51%, or $692 million, of these new delinquencies, while retail made up 16%, or $214 million, and hotel represented 12%, or $162 million, of the delinquencies.
Three of the largest five new delinquencies were office loans, which accounted for 37% of total delinquency volume and 72% of office delinquencies, the report said.
The Illinois Center, secured by two adjoining 32-story office towers totaling 2.09 million square feet in the East Loop submarket of Chicago’s central business district, became 60 days delinquent on a $244 million loan in June 2024.
The 1615 L Street loan of $134 million, secured by a 417,383-square-foot office building in downtown Washington D.C., was reported as a non-performing matured balloon loan in June 2024 that has been chronically delinquent after defaulting at its September 2023 maturity.
The Zappettini Portfolio loan, valued at $120 million and secured by a portfolio of 10 office buildings in Mountain View, California, defaulted at maturity in June 2024, according to the report.
