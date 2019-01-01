QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.7K
Div / Yield
0.88/3.22%
52 Wk
22.98 - 32.88
Mkt Cap
26.4M
Payout Ratio
49.03
49.03
Open
-
P/E
17.66
EPS
0.18
Shares
966.1K
Outstanding
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co is in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments namely fasteners and assembly equipment. Its fastener segment consists of the manufacture and sale of rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The assembly equipment segment consists primarily of the manufacture of automatic rivet setting machines, automatic assembly equipment, and parts and tools for such machines.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (AMEX: CVR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chicago Rivet & Machine's (CVR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Q

What is the target price for Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chicago Rivet & Machine

Q

Current Stock Price for Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR)?

A

The stock price for Chicago Rivet & Machine (AMEX: CVR) is $27.37 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:40:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 20, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 2, 2021.

Q

When is Chicago Rivet & Machine (AMEX:CVR) reporting earnings?

A

Chicago Rivet & Machine’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Q

What sector and industry does Chicago Rivet & Machine (CVR) operate in?

A

Chicago Rivet & Machine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.