5 Stock Picks Last Month From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Friday, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 50 points during the session after President Donald Trump accused China of "totally" breaching a tariff agreement, raising new fears over trade disputes.

Wall Street closed on a positive note last month, with the S&P 500 gaining more than 6.2% in May and the Nasdaq jumping 9.6%. Both indices recorded their strongest months since November 2023. The Dow surged 3.9% for the month.

For the week, the S&P 500 climbed, while the 30-stock Dow climbed 1.6%. The tech-laden Nasdaq, meanwhile, surged 2% last week.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst’s opinion to trust.

Benzinga’s Analyst Ratings API is a collection of the highest-quality stock ratings curated by the Benzinga news desk via direct partnerships with major sell-side banks. Benzinga displays overnight ratings changes on a daily basis three hours prior to the U.S. equity market opening. Data specialists at investment dashboard provider Toggle.ai recently uncovered that the analyst insights Benzinga Pro subscribers and Benzinga readers regularly receive can successfully be used as trading indicators to outperform the stock market.

Top Analyst Picks: Fortunately, any Benzinga reader can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. One of the ways traders can sort through Benzinga’s extensive database of analyst ratings is by analyst accuracy. Here’s a look at the most recent stock picks from each of the five most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga Analyst Stock Ratings.

Analyst: Leo Mariani

Analyst Firm : Roth Capital

: Roth Capital Ratings Accuracy : 88%

: 88% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on Sable Offshore Corp. SOC and cut the price target from $38 to $37 on May 27. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on Sable Offshore Corp. and cut the price target from $38 to $37 on May 27. This analyst sees around 22% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 21, Sable Offshore announced a $200 proposed public offering.

Analyst: Richard Davis

Analyst Firm : Canaccord Genuity

: Canaccord Genuity Ratings Accuracy : 87%

: 87% Latest Rating : Maintained a Hold rating on Okta, Inc. OKTA and raised the price target from $100 to $115 on May 28. This analyst sees around 12% surge in the stock.

: Maintained a Hold rating on Okta, Inc. and raised the price target from $100 to $115 on May 28. This analyst sees around 12% surge in the stock. Recent News: On May 27, Okta reported first-quarter revenue of $688 million, beating analyst estimates of $680.25 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 77 cents per share.

Analyst: Trevor Walsh

Analyst Firm: JMP Securities

JMP Securities Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained a Market Outperform rating on Zscaler, Inc. ZS and increased the price target from $240 to $310 on May 30. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the stock.

Maintained a Market Outperform rating on Zscaler, Inc. and increased the price target from $240 to $310 on May 30. This analyst sees around 13% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 29, Zscaler reported third-quarter revenue of $678.03 million, beating the consensus estimate of $666.86 million.

Analyst: Jay McCanless

Analyst Firm : Wedbush

: Wedbush Ratings Accuracy : 85%

: 85% Latest Rating : Reiterated a Neutral rating on Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO with a price target of $550 on May 27. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the stock.

: Reiterated a Neutral rating on Cavco Industries, Inc. with a price target of $550 on May 27. This analyst sees around 27% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 22, Cavco Industries posted upbeat quarterly results.

Analyst: William Stein

Analyst Firm : Truist Securities

: Truist Securities Ratings Accuracy : 84%

: 84% Latest Rating : Maintained a Buy rating on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and boosted the price target from $205 to $210 on May 29. This analyst sees around 56% upside in the stock.

: Maintained a Buy rating on NVIDIA Corporation and boosted the price target from $205 to $210 on May 29. This analyst sees around 56% upside in the stock. Recent News: On May 28, Nvidia reported first-quarter revenue of $44.1 billion, up 69% year-over-year and up 12% from the fourth quarter. The revenue beat a Street consensus estimate of $43.2 billion.

