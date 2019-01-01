QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
69.4K/671.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
35.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
30.59
EPS
0
Shares
537.9M
Outstanding
Curative Biotechnology Inc is a development-stage biomedical company focusing on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company currently has ongoing programs in three therapeutic areas: Infectious Disease, Neuro-Oncology, and Degenerative Eye Disease.

Analyst Ratings

Curative Biotechnology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Curative Biotechnology (CUBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Curative Biotechnology (OTCPK: CUBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Curative Biotechnology's (CUBT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Curative Biotechnology.

Q

What is the target price for Curative Biotechnology (CUBT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Curative Biotechnology

Q

Current Stock Price for Curative Biotechnology (CUBT)?

A

The stock price for Curative Biotechnology (OTCPK: CUBT) is $0.066 last updated Today at 5:08:25 PM.

Q

Does Curative Biotechnology (CUBT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Curative Biotechnology.

Q

When is Curative Biotechnology (OTCPK:CUBT) reporting earnings?

A

Curative Biotechnology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Curative Biotechnology (CUBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Curative Biotechnology.

Q

What sector and industry does Curative Biotechnology (CUBT) operate in?

A

Curative Biotechnology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.